Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.00-$24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70 billion-$20.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.
Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %
Whirlpool stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.