Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.00-$24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70 billion-$20.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

