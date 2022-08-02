Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $51,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

