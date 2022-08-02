WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $15.70 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. WHALE has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $235,644.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

