Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.