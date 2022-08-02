West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.
West Japan Railway Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 7,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.