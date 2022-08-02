West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 7,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

