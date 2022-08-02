Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.82-0.87 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 6,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

