Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Maintains Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.05. 200,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

