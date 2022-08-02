Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $238.00.

7/22/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00.

7/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $262.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $270.00.

7/20/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $259.00.

7/18/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.27. 1,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,212. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

