Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

8/1/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $120.00.

7/26/2022 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/15/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,249. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

