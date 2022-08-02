WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. 18,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after buying an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

