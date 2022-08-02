WebDollar Trading Up 22% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $39,162.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003129 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00065216 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,534,590,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.