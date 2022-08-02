WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Tops $3.83 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. WazirX has a total market cap of $100.52 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

