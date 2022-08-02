WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $162.72 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $261.67 million and approximately $162.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00069718 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,908,429,069 coins and its circulating supply is 2,122,379,709 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

