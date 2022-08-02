Waves (WAVES) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00025800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $646.58 million and $774.67 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017462 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,949,972 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
