Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 7.2%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $338.94 and last traded at $339.35. Approximately 6,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 324,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.96.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Waters by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

