Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.95-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.05. Waters also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $19.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.49 and its 200-day moving average is $322.96. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

