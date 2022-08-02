Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

NYSE WM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,239. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

