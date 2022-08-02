Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

