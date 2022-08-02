WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,870 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $688,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMB opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

