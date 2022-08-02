WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $406,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 64.3% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

