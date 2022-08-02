WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 303 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1,594.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,736,030 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.92 and its 200-day moving average is $259.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

