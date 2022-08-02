WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

