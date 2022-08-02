WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $93,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

