WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 5,722 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

