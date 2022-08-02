Wanchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.43 million and $3.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00100801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00245306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

