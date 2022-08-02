Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $23.85 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and $19.30 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,562,051 coins and its circulating supply is 80,586,839 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

