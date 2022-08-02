Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $23.85 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and $19.30 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,562,051 coins and its circulating supply is 80,586,839 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
