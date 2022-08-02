Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

