VNX (VNXLU) One Day Volume Hits $29.00

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, VNX has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $740,558.49 and $29.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

