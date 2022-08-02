Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.