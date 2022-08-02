Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €15.50 to €15.10. The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 210346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.81) to €12.00 ($12.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.71) to €13.60 ($14.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.40) to €13.10 ($13.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Vivendi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

