VITE Price Hits $0.0297 (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, VITE has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $15.20 million and $2.14 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00069734 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,329,566 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.