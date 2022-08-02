Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Visteon Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

