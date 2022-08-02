Virtue Poker (VPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $982,072.96

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $982,072.96 and $105,201.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
