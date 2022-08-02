Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($116.49) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

DG stock traded down €1.63 ($1.68) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €91.75 ($94.59). 876,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.82. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($91.55).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

