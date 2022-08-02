VINchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,164.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $137,164.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.