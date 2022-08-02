Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vince Stock Performance

Vince stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vince

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,990.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,649 shares of company stock worth $73,567. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.