Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Vienna Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

