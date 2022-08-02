Vidulum Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Vidulum has a total market cap of $610,509.60 and $13.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

