VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $17.56 million and $11.07 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.