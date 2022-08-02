Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Holdings Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $39,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

