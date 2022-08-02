VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.