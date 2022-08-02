Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $36,750,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Jeffery Westphal sold 69,562 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $790,224.32.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69.

On Thursday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00.

Vertex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,670. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

