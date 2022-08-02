Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $164,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

