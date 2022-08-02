Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.91 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $106,415.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,914.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.21 or 0.06931006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00156408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00251501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00678293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00579356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,696,835 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

