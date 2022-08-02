Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 223,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 42.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

