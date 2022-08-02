Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.18 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00028846 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $80.81 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.65 or 1.00046735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00043703 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

