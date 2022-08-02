Velas Price Tops $0.0412 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $96.21 million and $1.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002700 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8,291.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,333,136,558 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.