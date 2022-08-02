VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.