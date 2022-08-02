Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

VRNS stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

