Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.81 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.
VRNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $73.46.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
